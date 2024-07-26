Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Trading Down 14.2%

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.70). Approximately 57,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 38,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.82).

Octopus AIM VCT Trading Down 14.2 %

The company has a market cap of £110.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.91.

Octopus AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 11.75%. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

