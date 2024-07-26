Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Holdings Raised by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCUL. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after buying an additional 2,117,029 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 381,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

