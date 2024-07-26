Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.97.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 5.7 %

ODFL stock opened at $205.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.72. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,849,000 after purchasing an additional 270,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.