Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

OFLX stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $534.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

