One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.56

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 5386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

OLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $553.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 387,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,789 shares of company stock worth $654,840. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 847.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

