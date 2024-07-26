ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

