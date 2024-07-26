Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.97

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.97 and traded as low as C$42.38. Open Text shares last traded at C$43.06, with a volume of 444,969 shares changing hands.

Open Text Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Open Text alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Open Text news, Director Michael William George Slaunwhite sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.32, for a total transaction of C$9,828,775.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.