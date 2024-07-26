Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

OBK stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $37.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Origin Bancorp

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.