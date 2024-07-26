Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
OBK stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $37.56.
OBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.
