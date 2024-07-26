Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as high as C$3.10. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 385,705 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Osisko Mining Stock Down 3.2 %
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Osisko Mining
In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$62,800.00. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
