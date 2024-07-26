Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as high as C$3.10. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 385,705 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSK

Osisko Mining Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Osisko Mining

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$62,800.00. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.