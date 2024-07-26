Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Gap Down to $98.38

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.38, but opened at $90.21. Otis Worldwide shares last traded at $93.42, with a volume of 722,739 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

