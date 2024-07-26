Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Otsuka Trading Up 1.6 %
OTSKY opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $24.74.
Otsuka Company Profile
