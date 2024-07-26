Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Otsuka Trading Up 1.6 %

OTSKY opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

