Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $9,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,148,000 after purchasing an additional 327,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 43,142.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

