Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $179.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

