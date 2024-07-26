Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 11.7%

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.96 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.42 ($0.23). 41,091,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,111% from the average session volume of 3,392,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.72 ($0.26).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 11.6 %

About Pantheon Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.82. The firm has a market cap of £164.54 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Read More

