Paul Schimmel Buys 52,300 Shares of Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Stock

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) Director Paul Schimmel purchased 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $100,939.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,023 shares in the company, valued at $797,134.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Schimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Schimmel purchased 41,052 shares of Atyr PHARMA stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $71,430.48.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATYR opened at $2.23 on Friday. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

