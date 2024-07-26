Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $313,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,004,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,355,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $162.92 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

