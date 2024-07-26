Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $28.84. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 8,206 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $506.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 762,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

