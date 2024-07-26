Pearson (LON:PSON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,048.50

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,048.50 ($13.56) and last traded at GBX 1,047.50 ($13.55), with a volume of 1880442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,039 ($13.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.58) to GBX 1,052 ($13.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.13) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.25).

Get Pearson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pearson

Pearson Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 975.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 983.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,974.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 66,708 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 971 ($12.56), for a total transaction of £647,734.68 ($837,732.38). In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 66,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 971 ($12.56), for a total transaction of £647,734.68 ($837,732.38). Also, insider Annette Thomas acquired 383 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.74) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,879.14). Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.