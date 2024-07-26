Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.590-1.670 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.530 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEB opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

