Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.
Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 49.0% per year over the last three years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance
NYSE PAG opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $137.95 and a 1 year high of $177.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
