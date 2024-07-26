Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 49.0% per year over the last three years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $137.95 and a 1 year high of $177.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

