Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $98.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

NYSE PNR opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56. Pentair has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 259,385 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

