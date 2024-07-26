Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cormark

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

TSE:PRU opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.63.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

