Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cormark

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
TSE:PRU opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.63.
About Perseus Mining
