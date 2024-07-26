Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,548.00

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,548 ($20.02) and last traded at GBX 1,536.50 ($19.87), with a volume of 466888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,532.50 ($19.82).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Persimmon
Persimmon Stock Up 0.2 %
Insider Activity at Persimmon
In related news, insider Andrew Duxbury bought 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £49,506.60 ($64,028.19). Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Persimmon
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.