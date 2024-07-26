Peterson Wealth Services Has $16.51 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 741,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $142,696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Apple by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 49,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $2,415,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $217.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

