Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.96

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $8.50. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 1,628 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

