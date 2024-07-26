Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,039 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 256,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 102,793 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 137,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

