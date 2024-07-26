Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 49,356 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,356 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $413,109.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,990,058 shares in the company, valued at $25,026,785.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,324 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,758 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $389,961.72.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,612 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $157,680.48.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,041.85.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,874 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $169,496.88.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $400,073.12.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $187,969.34.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MAV opened at $8.39 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 644.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

