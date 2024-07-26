Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $267.98 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $273.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.71 and a 200-day moving average of $217.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.