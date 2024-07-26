Plexus (LON:POS) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). Approximately 40,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 238,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Plexus Stock Up 12.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.43. The company has a market cap of £13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

