Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.20

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.20 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 171.60 ($2.22), with a volume of 17221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.60 ($2.25).

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £521.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,420.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.83.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Polar Capital Global Financials’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.