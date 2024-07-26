Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.44% of Polaris worth $590,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,286.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Polaris Trading Up 8.4 %

NYSE PII opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.