Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $25.35 on Friday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.