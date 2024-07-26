Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.980-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of POR opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $222,492. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

