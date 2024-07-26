Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (PMGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PMGR opened at GBX 107.11 ($1.39) on Friday. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 137 ($1.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -446.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.
Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.