Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.47

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 9522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $164,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.
