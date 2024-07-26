PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $39.98. PROG shares last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 196,722 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Report on PROG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PROG during the first quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in PROG by 8.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter valued at $256,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.