ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.86. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 48,021 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRQR. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $153.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. Research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

