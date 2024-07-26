ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Greif by 24,865.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Greif by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Greif by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 91,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE GEF opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

