ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 344 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 19.2% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 253.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AZZ opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.48 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

AZZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

