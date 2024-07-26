ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Up 3.4 %

UPBD opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

