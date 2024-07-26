ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,199,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of TDC opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

