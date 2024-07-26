ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,708 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TALO stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Talos Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,972,904 shares in the company, valued at $410,107,363.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,262,500 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.