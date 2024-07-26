ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $139,726.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.