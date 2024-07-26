ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200,772 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morphic

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,204,059.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Morphic Trading Up 0.1 %

MORF stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

