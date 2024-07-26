ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 574 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of INSW opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,704.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,704.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,879 shares of company stock worth $4,342,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

