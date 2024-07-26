ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 848 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,548,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $25.22 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

