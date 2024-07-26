ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

