ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PRK opened at $188.17 on Friday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $91.78 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRK. StockNews.com raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRK

About Park National

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.