ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,635,000 after buying an additional 627,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,749,000 after purchasing an additional 90,974 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,948,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 116,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in StepStone Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 628,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,006,000 after purchasing an additional 136,542 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $50.26.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

