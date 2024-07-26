ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,988 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 167,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

AvidXchange stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.53 and a beta of 1.04. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 758,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,483.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 758,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,483.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

